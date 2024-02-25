I've been officially divorced for 3 years now – Trigmatic reveals

Trigmatic and Wife

Ghanaian rapper, Trigmatic, has opened up about the end of his marriage with Edith Schandorf, stating that their divorce was finalized three years ago but has been kept under wraps.

During an episode of D-Black’s Unkut show, Trigmatic dropped the bombshell, confessing, “I am divorced. A lot of people don’t know. It’s not something I talk about… Yeah, it has been three years now.”



DKB, a comedian who was also present on the show, expressed disbelief upon hearing the news, given his close relationship with the rapper. "Trig for real? Why you never tell me? The girl I know? No, I can’t understand," he exclaimed.



Addressing speculations about his career impacting his marriage, Trigmatic emphasized that the decision to divorce was reached amicably. He debunked any notion that his profession contributed to the breakdown, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a factor that brought them closer but ultimately highlighted their irreconcilable differences.

“No, I think COVID got us to like really be at home and so… it was very peaceful though,” he explained.



Trigmatic exchanged vows with Edith on March 25, 2017, and in 2020, he celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their journey together despite challenging times.



Meanwhile, Trigmatic has expressed his openness to remarriage, contingent upon meeting the right partner.