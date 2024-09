Natalia Andoh

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian TV personality Natalia Andoh stated that she has had enough sex to last a lifetime and believes it's overrated.

Ghanaian TV personality Natalia Andoh stated that she has had enough sex to last a lifetime and believes it's overrated. Speaking on Gh One Television, she emphasized that she values a man's overall qualities more than his sexual performance, and would not leave a good partner for that reason.





Read full article