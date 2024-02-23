I’ve invested more in my brand, won’t accept GH₵20k for a show - Fameye

Fameye

Ghanaian highlife sensation, Fameye, has expressed his reluctance to accept GH₵20,000 for a show, citing increased investments in his craft.

He emphasized his heightened expenditure on attire, accessories, and even music video production, often paying in dollars.



Fameye underscored his evolving perspective on compensation, noting that as his stature grows, so do his expectations.



He clarified, "It’s not greediness, it’s just growth." Reflecting on his journey, he highlighted a shift in priorities, with a focus on reinvesting earnings into his brand's elevation.

The musician indicated his discernible commitment to quality, evident in his music videos and photoshoots.



He acknowledged the necessity of financial commitment to achieve the desired aesthetic and brand positioning. "If you take a look at my dress, you would know I’m worth the money you are about to pay," he said.