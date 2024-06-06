‘I’ve never been in love before’ – Tems reveals

Tems

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian singer Tems, known for her soulful music, recently admitted in an interview that she's never experienced love.

The 28-year-old believes love should be intentional and conscious, not blind.



She distinguishes between infatuation and genuine love, emphasizing the importance of seeing a person clearly, flaws and all, and still choosing to be with them.



Tems expresses her desire to find a deep and genuine connection with someone, rejecting the notion of love being blind.

She humorously adds that she wants someone who sees her flaws yet still desires her.



Tems' candid reflections offer insight into her perspective on relationships and love.



