I’ve no regret blocking Davido – Medikal

Medikal, Davido

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian musician Medikal, aka Samuel Adu Frimpong, revealed on Starr Chat that he blocked Nigerian star Davido on social media without regrets.

He explained Davido unfollowed him, prompting the block, despite their past collaborations.



Medikal stated he doesn't seek conflict but moves on when faced with negativity.



He clarified he'd still interact with Davido if they met at an event.

Medikal emphasized his decision, explaining blocking prevents unwanted interactions.



Despite their fallout, he expressed no animosity towards Davido, maintaining a stance of moving forward positively.



