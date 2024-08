Esther Smith

Source: Mynewsgh

Musician Esther Smith has clarified in an interview that she is not related to Chef Smith of Cookathon fame.

She emphasized that she has no connection with him and is unaware of his identity.



Meanwhile, Chef Smith's claim of setting a Guinness World Record for a cooking marathon has been debunked.

Esther Smith is returning to Ghana for performances in Kumasi and Accra.



