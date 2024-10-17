‘I’ve not encountered any entertainer more hard-working than Funke Akindele’ – Falz

Funke Akindele and Falz

Source: 3news

Nigerian rapper Falz praised actress Funke Akindele as one of the hardest-working entertainers in the industry during an interview. He recalled their collaboration on "Jenifa’s Diary" and commended her exceptional work ethic and dedication, emphasizing her inspiring passion for her craft and unique commitment to her projects.





