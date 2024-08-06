I’ve received GH₵374 from GHAMRO as royalties – Fancy Gadam

Fancy Gadam

Source: 3news

Ghanaian Afrobeat artist Fancy Gadam revealed he received GH₵374 in royalties from GHAMRO, but is unclear about the payment period. He expressed frustration over the lack of transparency and insufficient funds, comparing it to a previous payment of GH₵1,800 and noting his significant contributions and expenses in the industry.





