I want love and intimacy – but I am struggling with my sexual identity

Struggling With Sexaul Identity

Pamela Stephenson Connolly advises prioritizing love and intimacy over labels and external pressures. She encourages self-acceptance and following intuition to meet your basic needs, emphasizing that personal happiness is more important than fitting into specific ideologies or finding a precise identity.

Pamela Stephenson Connolly advises prioritizing love and intimacy over labels and external pressures. She encourages self-acceptance and following intuition to meet your basic needs, emphasizing that personal happiness is more important than fitting into specific ideologies or finding a precise identity.





Read full article