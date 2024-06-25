I want to continue acting till 90 – Kanayo

Kanayo O. Kanayo

Source: vanguardngr

Kanayo O Kanayo, aged 62, expressed his determination to act until he turns 90 during a podcast preview.

The Nollywood veteran raised concerns about the rise of what he termed "untalented women" in the industry.



He also addressed issues like drug abuse and homosexuality among actors, advocating for a cleanup.



Kanayo emphasized that acting should come naturally, criticizing those who lack talent.

He previously warned against Nollywood becoming a platform for sex trade and homosexuality.



Kanayo, who introduced his son to filmmaking, aims to pass on his legacy.



This reflects his ongoing commitment to the industry's improvement and longevity.



