“I want to make AWW safe again” – Dumelo after installing streetlights across communities

John Dumelo

Source: Tigpost

Actor and politician John Dumelo is committed to improving safety in his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by installing streetlights to address poor nighttime visibility. His initiative aims to enhance security and reduce crime, emphasizing community collaboration to build trust and create a safer environment for residents.





