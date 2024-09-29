Entertainment

“I want to make AWW safe again” – Dumelo after installing streetlights across communities

John Dumelo1 John Dumelo

Sun, 29 Sep 2024

Actor and politician John Dumelo is committed to improving safety in his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by installing streetlights to address poor nighttime visibility.

Actor and politician John Dumelo is committed to improving safety in his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by installing streetlights to address poor nighttime visibility. His initiative aims to enhance security and reduce crime, emphasizing community collaboration to build trust and create a safer environment for residents.



Source: Tigpost