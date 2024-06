Teni

Source: StarrFm

Teni Apata, a Nigerian singer, publicly expressed interest in Mayorkun after he attended Davido's wedding. In response to a viral photo of Mayorkun with Davido and Chioma, Teni commented on Instagram, stating, "Na me go still marry Mayor."





