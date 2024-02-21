I want to meet Netflix standards – LilWin on recruiting Nollywood legends for his movie

LilWin

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, is gearing up for an ambitious movie project titled "A Country Called Ghana," which will feature a stellar cast of both Ghanaian and Nigerian actors.

In a bid to promote local Ghanaian films, LilWin welcomed top Nollywood talents, including Ramsey Noah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, at Kotoka International Airport on Monday.



Expressing his vision for the project in an interview with GNA Entertainment, LilWin emphasised the goal of meeting Netflix standards with this film, marking a significant step for his newly established film village in Kumasi.



“I just established my film village in Kumasi, and this is my first step towards embarking on a movie project that meets the Netflix standard. I want to contribute my quota to the upliftment of the Ghanaian movie industry, which is why I am investing in various movie projects,” he said.



Motivated by a desire to contribute to the growth of the Ghanaian movie industry, LilWin highlighted his investment in diverse movie projects and the importance of corporate support for the upcoming "A Country Called Ghana."

LilWin also asserted his passion for the industry's development, emphasising that the new film would surpass the success of his previous "Mr. President" project.



“I am very passionate about the rise of the movie industry because it is the movie that made me, and I can’t watch it sink. This one is even going to be bigger than the “Mr. President” movie project, which I shot last year, and I encourage corporate bodies to come on board and support it,” he stated.



With aspirations to reach Hollywood, the actor believes this collaboration with Nollywood stars will garner global attention for Ghanaian cinema.