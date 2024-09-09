Menu ›
Entertainment
I wanted to commit suicide, I felt God has disappointed me – Ohemaa Mercy recounts her past struggles
Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: 3news
Gospel artist Ohemaa Mercy shared her past struggles in an interview, revealing hardships including debt, theft, and severe emotional distress. Despite her dedication to church and personal crises, including a near-suicide attempt, she views her experiences as preparation for her ‘Bethel Experience’ concert, reflecting on God’s transformative love and urging perseverance in faith.
