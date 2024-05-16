I was born in a country with low literacy rate - Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian media figure and reggae artist, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, shed light on his perceived contentious persona, attributing it to his penchant for addressing pertinent issues before they gain mainstream recognition.

In an interview on Joy Prime's Prime Morning show with KMJ, Blakk Rasta discussed his latest album, 'Salaga Solja,' featuring tracks like 'Thief President' and 'Sodom & Gomorrah.' He reflected on his reputation for addressing contentious topics, noting that his insights often predate societal acknowledgment.



"I often find myself ahead of the curve. Ideas that I articulate today, some may dispute. Yet, years later, they become widely accepted truths," Blakk Rasta remarked, defending his stance as a proactive commentator.



Acknowledging criticism labeling him as excessively controversial, the artist emphasized the validity of diverse perspectives. "Controversy simply signifies a dissenting viewpoint. You see the road as straight; I perceive it as curved. Divergence of opinion is not inherently negative," he asserted.

Blakk Rasta, renowned for stirring debate with his outspokenness, clarified that his remarks stem from a forward-thinking mindset fostered by his upbringing. Raised by educators, he attributes his propensity for critical thinking to a foundation rooted in reading and learning.



Critics have lambasted Blakk Rasta for his outspoken commentary, which some interpret as personal attacks. However, he maintains that his intent is constructive, aiming to provoke thoughtful discourse rather than incite hostility.



Reflecting on his upbringing in a country with low literacy rates, Blakk Rasta mused on the challenges of navigating a society where reading is undervalued. Despite facing scrutiny, he remains steadfast in his commitment to fostering dialogue and promoting progressive thought.