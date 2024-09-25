I was disappointed in Afia Pukua's boldness infront of the chiefs - Kweku Darlington

Kumasi-based musician Kweku Darlington has expressed his disappointment in Afia Pokua’s behavior following her controversial comments about the Ashanti Kingdom during a discussion on Onua TV.

After her remarks, she appeared before the Asante Chiefs at Manhyia Palace, where Darlington noted she lacked the same confidence she exhibited on television.



Speaking on Cape Coast’s Property FM, he stated, “Afia Pokua deserves the treatment she received from the Asanteman elders, and I won’t defend her.”

He emphasized the importance of being cautious with words about chiefs and elders, warning that past repercussions for such statements were much harsher.



He urged others to consider the weight of their words regarding respected leaders.



