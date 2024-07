Zagidi Bogidi

Source: Classfmonline

Veteran dancehall artist Zagidi Bogidi revealed his 1999 hit "Me R Ne L" aimed to address Asantes' pronunciation issues with "R" and "L."

The song sparked discussions and increased awareness, though it faced community criticism.

Zagidi, who led the successful rap group Patty Riders, is now promoting his new single "Ku Ma Mi" in Ghana.



Read full article