I was inspired by DJ Awana in the world of Disc Jockey - DJ Lalo

DJ Lalo on Obonu Fm

Steve Tawiah Bortie, famously known as DJ Lalo, has unveiled a captivating revelation about his illustrious career as a Disc Jockey. Rising to prominence in 2001 with his innovative song mixes, DJ Lalo enchanted many Ghanaians with his flawless rhythmic blends.

During his tenure as a radio presenter at Obonu FM, DJ Lalo mesmerized audiences every Friday night with his consecutive mixes of 'Asokpor' tunes, captivating his fans with his unique style.



In an interview on 3FM Drive with Giovani Caleb, DJ Lalo attributed his drive to excel as a DJ to the influence of Samuel Teye Nartey, also known as DJ Awana, formerly of Adom FM. Reflecting on his journey, DJ Lalo expressed how listening to DJ Awana spurred him to refine his skills and push the boundaries of his craft.



"I have to tell you a secret. It was because of DJ Awana that is why you saw me grown big like this. Those days when Adom FM was in Tema, I lived in Tema too and I felt I could do more than he was doing and every you pass on Friday Awana nie ooo. And I was like ah why this guy I can do better than him so I decided to sharpen my tools and I overtook all of them," he recounted.

Recalling his humble beginnings, DJ Lalo reminisced about growing up in La, where music permeated every facet of life. Inspired by his surroundings, he embarked on his DJ journey while studying at the John Teye Music School and later joining the John Teye musical band. Additionally, his time at Presbyterian Boys' School and PRESEC Legon further nurtured his musical prowess.



"I have played for the John Teye band and plenty musicians and I can play the guitar and trumpet too so music has been part of me that is why if you see me play my mixes…I can hear a song and predict the next song, its a God-given talent," he remarked.



Driven by his passion for music and a desire to grace the airwaves, DJ Lalo pursued further education at the Ghana Institute of Journalism before landing a position at Obonu FM within the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.