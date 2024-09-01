Entertainment

I was mocked on social media several times but God didn’t shame us – Selly Galley-Fiawoo

IMG 20240901 153040 After nine years of marriage and facing social media mockery

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley-Fiawoo recently shared her and her husband's challenges on their path to parenthood at their twins' christening. After nine years of marriage and facing social media mockery, Selly expressed gratitude for their twin children, a boy and a girl, achieved after a previous pregnancy loss.



