I was never President Rawlings’ girlfriend – Maame Dokono clarifies

Legendary Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has denied longstanding rumors that she was romantically involved with the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Speaking at the press launch of her upcoming autobiography, "The Unforgettable," she clarified that she was never Rawlings' girlfriend, debunking speculations that have circulated for years.



Maame Dokono also revealed that it was Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, not her husband, who introduced her to politics, a journey that led to significant challenges in her life.

Her autobiography, set to be released on September 7, 2024, will coincide with her 80th birthday and 60 years in the entertainment industry.



