I was once racially abused in France – Oxlade

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Afrobeat artist Oxlade revealed on ‘The Datebizz’ podcast that he experienced racial abuse in Monaco, France, which inspired the title of his debut album, Oxlade From Africa. The incident made him aware of the stigma Africans face abroad and changed his perception of African identity.



Source: Ameyaw Debrah