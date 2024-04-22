I was overwhelmed with emotions seeing Gyakie first performance in Nigeria - Nana Acheampong

Nana Acheampong

Veteran musician Nana Acheampong has shared an emotional revelation about his daughter Gyakie's burgeoning music career, confessing that he was moved to tears when she informed him of her first performance in Nigeria.

Acheampong described these tears as 'tears of joy' and heaped praise on Gyakie for her accomplishments in the music industry.



Speaking in an interview, Acheampong expressed sheer delight at Gyakie's growth and development as an artist, especially highlighting her songwriting skills.



He recounted that his daughter's musical journey began under his guidance at the tender age of five, noting that Gyakie displayed a sincere dedication to her craft.



"When I see her progress in the industry, I am filled with excitement," Acheampong shared emotionally. "The first time she told me about performing in Nigeria, I couldn't hold back tears of joy. I never imagined God would bless my daughter this way, and I am incredibly proud of her."

Responding to inquiries about a potential collaboration with Gyakie, Acheampong confidently revealed plans for a musical project. "Expect a song from us," he affirmed. "We already have it in the works."



Gyakie has gained notable recognition for her hit tracks such as 'Scar' and 'Forever', both of which have resonated strongly with audiences.



