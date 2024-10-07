I was raised and trained well by a very respectful family – Davido replies Wizkid

Davido

Source: Tigpost

Davido addressed misconceptions about his behavior, affirming that his actions, though sometimes misinterpreted, stem from his strong family values of respect and integrity.

