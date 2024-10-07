Entertainment

I was raised and trained well by a very respectful family – Davido replies Wizkid

Davido Retire 7 E1727438697121.jpeg Davido

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: Tigpost

Davido addressed misconceptions about his behavior, affirming that his actions, though sometimes misinterpreted, stem from his strong family values of respect and integrity. During a visit to the Olu of Warri, he clarified that his upbringing by great parents shapes his character, despite occasional public controversies.



Read full article

Source: Tigpost