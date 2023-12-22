I was ready to pay $10,000 to Sarkodie for a feature; he ignored the verses I sent to him – Mr Logic

Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic

When it comes to collaboration among Ghanaian artistes, renowned rapper, Sarkodie seems to headline such conversations. This is because some artistes have accused Sarkodie of avoiding their collaboration requests.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Red Panther Music, Mr Logic has disclosed that he, on several attempts, tried to feature Sarkodie on some songs he wrote but the rapper ignored the verses he sent to him.



Ghanaian artistes like Samini, Kwaw Kese, Edem, and Nigerian female singer, Yemi Alade among others, shared similar issues with the rapper as they claimed Sarkodie had constantly declined a feature with them.



Mr Logic furthered that he was willing to pay an amount of money to get a collaboration with Sarkodie but that was unsuccessful.



He said the “U Go Kill Me” hitmaker requested the verses but he never got back to him.



In a discussion with Andy Dosty on Hitz 103. 9 FM shared on Twitter, he said: “I was ready to go the business way. I was ready to make an offer but Angel told me Sarkodie does not care about the money. I approached Angel and told him I was ready to pay for a feature from Sarkodie. I was ready to pay 10,000 dollars. I called DJ Mensah and informed him about my decision. DJ Mensah told me that the money won’t be enough but I should send him the song so he could forward it to Sarkodie. I did that and followed up on the song and till now, the song never came. The songs were very good”.

“It hurts. I am not an industry kid; I am an industry guru. I have been doing this work for twenty years both in Ghana and abroad. I am not a kid. I was here when Sarkodie came into the limelight. I know Sarkodie so I have every right to feel this way”, he added.



Check out the post below:





ED/NOQ