I watch po*n to learn new techniques – Ghanaian Radio Presenter

Animwaa Anim-Addo

Ghanaian radio personality, Animwaa Anim-Addo has indicated that she watches p*rnography.

According to her, she watches the adult movie in order to learn some techniques and skills to better her craft.



“I’ve watched porn. I go to watch for skills. For example, when twerking became a thing and the bouncing thing became a thing, I went to look at a few videos to see how I can learn how to yeah..

On whether she learnt anything from watching pornography she said “I don’t think so but when we have an episode on getting older, no I don’t think that is about getting older but I mean yes, I remember when I was getting married and I thought okay I am out of tactics, I did go and watch a few sites to see if I can pick a few techniques on different things. So most of the time if and when I have watched p*rn there is usually an objective for it.



I do that for two reasons. One, I’m very aware of how addictive it can be and two also because of how unrealistic it is and I think that the whole porn setup is not neccesarily geared towards a woman’s s*xual arousal because there is not enough tenderness”.