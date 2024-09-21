I will forever bless the day I met you - KODA's wife emotionally bid him farewell

Ewurama Dua Anto paid a touching tribute to her late husband, renowned gospel artist KODA, during his burial service on September 20 at Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) in Spintex.

KODA, who died in April at age 45, was honored by fellow gospel musicians, including Joe Mettle, Nacee, and Diana Hamilton.



In her emotional address, Ewurama reflected on their shared life, expressing deep gratitude for their bond. “You were the best husband and father anyone could pray for,” she said.



She emphasized KODA's unwavering faith and his impact on others, stating, “As believers, we rejoice knowing you are in heaven.”

Ewurama concluded with a heartfelt promise, declaring, “Your spirit will always be with us. Rest peacefully, my love.”



KODA leaves behind a rich legacy in gospel music, known for hits like “Nsempii” and “Yapai,” and a successful career as a music producer.



