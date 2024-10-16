Entertainment

I will never cook for my man – Ghanaian lifestyle influencer

Gisela .jpeg She emphasized her decision to reject traditional gender roles

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian influencer Gisella Ama Amponsah stated on *Bants and Rants* that she doesn’t cook for her partner due to her busy schedule.

She emphasized her decision to reject traditional gender roles, asserting that she won't cook even if she gets married, sparking discussion on modern relationships.



Source: Mynewsgh