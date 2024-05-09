I will never spend my money on plastic surgery - Akrobeto

Akrobeto

Ghanaian comedic icon and media personality, Akrobeto, has firmly rejected suggestions from netizens urging him to undergo plastic surgery.

Affectionately known as "Mr. Who Knows Tomorrow," Akrobeto revealed that he has been inundated with recommendations from Ghanaians, with gospel musician Celestine Donkor being cited as one of the proponents.



During an episode of his Real News show on UTV, Akwasi Boadi disclosed his adamant stance against cosmetic surgery, particularly addressing the desire to alter the size of his nose.



Expressing contentment with his distinctive feature, Akrobeto emphasized his self-assurance, asserting his superiority over many Ghanaians in this regard.

He made it clear that he has no intention of allocating funds towards plastic surgery expenses, stating a preference for investing in indulgences like dining out.



In a humorous yet resolute tone, he proclaimed, "You want me to spend money on my plastic surgery to reduce my nose. Me? I will rather spend the money at the chop bar."