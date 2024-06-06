Entertainment

I will not date a musician – Sista Afia

F62C9BA7 A327 4FEB AD54 34C0AF4F7360.jpeg Sista Afia

Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: Anansesemmedia

Ghanaian artist Sista Afia clarified her relationship stance, asserting she won't date fellow musicians due to the challenges they face.

Denying rumors of dating a musician, she cited the struggles of musician relationships.

Despite past heartbreaks, including a 2017 breakup, she's moved forward, even considering addressing it in an album.

Speaking on Hitz FM during a radio tour for her new track "2 Things," she emphasized her commitment to her career, investing time and resources to provide the best for her fans.

Sista Afia's determination to succeed shines through in her approach to music and relationships.

