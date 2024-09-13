Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

I will readily perform at any political party event – Akwaboah

Akwaboah 620x406 1 Akwaboah

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian highlife artist Akwaboah has decided not to compose songs for political parties, believing it would be divisive and limit his creative freedom.

Ghanaian highlife artist Akwaboah has decided not to compose songs for political parties, believing it would be divisive and limit his creative freedom. Instead, he prefers to write songs for the country to express his patriotism. However, he is open to performing at political rallies if booked.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh