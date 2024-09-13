I will readily perform at any political party event – Akwaboah

Akwaboah

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian highlife artist Akwaboah has decided not to compose songs for political parties, believing it would be divisive and limit his creative freedom. Instead, he prefers to write songs for the country to express his patriotism. However, he is open to performing at political rallies if booked.





