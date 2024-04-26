I won't allow bullying online, I'll respond - Mona Gucci

Mona Gicci

Socialite and TV host Mona Gucci reaffirmed her stance against online bullying, emphasizing her resilience in the face of negativity.

During a recent interview on TV3, Mona Gucci disclosed her ability to brush off negative remarks, citing her familiarity with the limelight.



Acknowledging the inevitable presence of criticism in her line of work, Mona Gucci admitted occasional emotional reactions to hurtful comments.

Despite this, she asserted her readiness to confront online trolls, declaring her willingness to engage with them directly.



Addressing the notion of controversy, Mona Gucci highlighted its dual nature, suggesting that it can yield both positive and negative outcomes.