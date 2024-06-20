Entertainment

I won’t endorse political parties but I will perform if they ask me to – Camidoh

Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian Afrobeats artist Camidoh expressed his openness to collaborate with political parties strictly for business purposes.

He clarified he wouldn't endorse any party but is willing to perform at their campaign rallies if invited.

Despite concerns about artists being associated with specific political groups, Camidoh emphasized his neutrality and professional stance.

He highlighted his commitment to music and willingness to engage with any political party that seeks his services, reflecting a pragmatic approach to his career and maintaining independence from partisan affiliations.

Source: 3news