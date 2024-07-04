I won’t play nude and very intimate roles despite the financial offer – Adjetey Anang

Adjetey Anang

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang recently stated he will staunchly reject roles involving nudity, violence, or intimate scenes, prioritizing personal values over financial gain.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day, he emphasized his refusal isn't about money but aligning with his principles.



Reflecting on colleague Fred Amugi's experience, where a movie role affected his public perception negatively, Anang highlighted societal challenges in distinguishing actors from their roles.

He expressed concerns over how actors are perceived and discussed these issues alongside Daniel Delong and Peter Ritchie while promoting their upcoming film, 'The Groomsmen', set to premiere on July 12 at Accra Mall's Silverbird Cinemas.



