I won’t travel abroad to be a slave despite the hardships in Ghana – Veteran Musician

Iwan 1 Iwan Suhyini

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Iwan Suhyini, born Abdul Razak Issahaku, stated he won’t live abroad despite Ghana's hardships, citing his love for the country's food and culture. Although he plans to travel, he refuses to stay abroad long-term, equating it to modern slavery and preferring life in Ghana.



Source: Mynewsgh