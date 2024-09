Kweku Darlington

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian artist Kweku Darlington expressed his desire to collaborate with music legend Daddy Lumba in an interview. He views this partnership as a dream come true and a significant milestone in his career, acknowledging the challenges but revealing that discussions suggest Lumba appreciates his work.





