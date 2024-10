Beeztrap KOTM

Source: 3news

Ghanaian musician Beeztrap KOTM shared he would have become a pastor if he hadn’t pursued music.

He’s open to performing for political campaigns if compensated well.

Beeztrap also described collaborations with Ghanaian icons Sarkodie and Stonebwoy as a blessing, highlighting their impactful support in his career.



