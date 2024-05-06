I wouldn't have engaged in Medikal's diss tracks if I knew he was playful - Strongman

Strongman

Rapper Strongman expressed regret, stating that had he known Medikal personally, he wouldn't have responded to the diss tracks.

In an interview, Strongman revealed his initial belief that Medikal's diss tracks were serious, leading him to respond accordingly.



He admitted to misinterpreting Medikal's intentions, assuming seriousness where there was playfulness.

Strongman confessed that only upon getting to know Medikal better did he realize his playful nature, prompting him to question their friendship dynamic.



Reflecting on his reaction, Strongman pondered the implications of engaging with someone who approaches conflict in a lighthearted manner.