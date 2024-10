Kuami Eugene

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene revealed that his hit track “Adwenfi” was created in just twenty minutes, inspired by Okyeame Kwame's beat.

In a Hitz FM interview, he highlighted the spontaneous flow of lyrics and the importance of collaboration, particularly with Shatta Wale.

The song has become a celebrated staple in Ghanaian music.



