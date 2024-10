Elba envisions a thriving film sector that showcases Africa’s rich culture and history

Source: BBC

Idris Elba plans to relocate to Africa within the next decade to support the continent’s growing film industry.

He aims to build studios in Ghana and Zanzibar, emphasizing the importance of Africans telling their own stories.

Elba envisions a thriving film sector that showcases Africa’s rich culture and history.



