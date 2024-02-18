Idris Elba calls on BoG governor; seeks collaboration to boost creative arts industry

Idris Elba and his team visit the Govenor of the Bank of Ghana

On Thursday, 16th February 2024, an eight-member delegation from the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), headed by Hollywood actor Dr. Idris Elba and SDF CEO Denelle Dixon, extended a courtesy visit to Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The SDF, a non-profit organisation dedicated to leveraging blockchain technology to unlock global economic potential, presented a blockchain-based fintech innovation to the Central Bank.



This innovation aims to ensure equitable compensation for participants in the local creative industry whose works are internationally commercialised, while also facilitating access to financing, particularly for emerging creators and artists, through smart contracts.



This initiative seeks to address the current challenges faced by many African industry players who are excluded from the global payments network, resulting in significant violations of their Intellectual Properties (IPs) and copyrights, as well as hindrances in accessing funding opportunities or receiving rightful earnings from the global commercialisation of their works.

The meeting also delved into discussions on potential collaborations in piloting technology and policy innovations to improve the administration of IPs and copyrights for the benefit of local content creators.



The delegation highlighted Ghana's selection as a potential pilot country for this innovation due to the Bank's advancements in central bank digital currency, specifically the eCedi, and tokenisation initiatives.



Both the Bank of Ghana and the Stellar Development Foundation expressed their commitment to collaborating on this initiative for the long-term advancement of the creative industry, with a particular focus on empowering the youth.