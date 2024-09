Idris Elba and Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer

Source: Skynews

Idris Elba will join Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper at a new anti-knife crime summit in Downing Street. The coalition, including Elba’s Hope Foundation, aims to halve knife crime in 10 years, involving community groups, tech companies, and other sectors.





