Idris Elba leads the constructing of smart eco-city project in Sierra Leone

Idris Elba

Renowned actor, Idris Elba, along with Siaka Stevens and Octopus Energy Generation, is spearheading the development of an eco-city on Sierra Leone's Sherbro Island, aiming to challenge conventional perceptions of Africa.

The ambitious project involves establishing a wind and solar farm to address the country's electricity shortage, with Elba highlighting the importance of self-reliance over profitability.



"Investing in a future that sustains itself is paramount. Profitability isn't the sole focus," Elba emphasized.



With less than a third of homes in Sierra Leone currently having access to electricity, the eco-city aims to serve as a symbol of innovation, attracting businesses, fostering growth, and reshaping Africa's narrative beyond traditional aid models.



Elba envisions a city that not only attracts tourists but also empowers local communities through sustainable development.



"Are we ever gonna make a profit? I don't think so, but it is about being self-reliant, it's about bringing an economy that feeds itself, that has growth potential," Elba shared with the BBC Newsday programme.

In addition to the eco-friendly initiatives, Elba plans to establish a film studio and a retirement home for his Ghanaian mother on the island.



The actor, with Sierra Leonean roots, is motivated by a desire to alter the perception of Africa while fostering economic growth and innovation in the region.



"I'm very keen to sort of reframe the way Africa is viewed. We often view the framing of Africa as an aid model and this opportunity is completely different," Elba stated.



Furthermore, Elba calls on the Bank of Ghana Governor to explore potential collaborations to support the creative arts industry, highlighting his commitment to driving positive change and prosperity in the region.