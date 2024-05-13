If Bawumia chooses female running mate, it should be his wife samira - Okyeame Kwame

Menu ›
Entertainment
Mon, 13 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
As anticipation grows for the NPP's announcement of Vice President Bawumia's running mate, Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame offers a suggestion.
Affiliated with the NPP, Okyeame Kwame advises Vice President Bawumia ahead of the December 7 general election.
During an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, the artist proposes Second Lady Samira Bawumia as a suitable running mate.
When asked about the possibility of a female running mate, Okyeame Kwame supports the idea, specifically mentioning Bawumia's wife.
He praises Samira Bawumia's intelligence, describing her as wise and learned, endorsing her for the role.
Source: www.ghanaweb.live