Akwaboah

Source: Mynewsgh

Highlife artist Akwaboah revealed in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso that he left his baby mama for another woman due to lack of peace in their relationship.

He expressed regret over not marrying the mother of his child but emphasized he never planned to have scattered children.

Rumors circulated that his pastor's prophecy influenced his decision.



