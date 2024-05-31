If filling a stadium is a yardstick then Fancy Gadam should win Artiste of the Year – Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Source: Mynewsgh

Socialite Efia Odo weighed in on the debate surrounding the Artiste of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

She argued that filling a stadium shouldn't be the sole criterion for deserving the title.



The discussion primarily revolves around King Promise and Stonebwoy, who ventured beyond Ghana with their music.

Efia Odo pointed out that using stadium attendance as a measure would unfairly disadvantage artists like Fancy Gadam, who filled the Tamale Sports stadium numerous times.



She emphasized that numbers alone don't determine worthiness, suggesting the older generation should make way for newer artists.



