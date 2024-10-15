‘If the money is right, I will perform for a political party’ – Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei

Source: 3news

Ghanaian highlife artist Bisa Kdei expressed his willingness to perform at political rallies for substantial fees, emphasizing that it's a business decision, not a sign of political allegiance. He highlighted the financial pressures artists face and called for understanding from the public regarding their need to earn a living.





