Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

‘If the money is right, I will perform for a political party’ – Bisa Kdei

Bis Kdei 615x410 Bisa Kdei

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian highlife artist Bisa Kdei expressed his willingness to perform at political rallies for substantial fees, emphasizing that it's a business decision, not a sign of political allegiance.

Ghanaian highlife artist Bisa Kdei expressed his willingness to perform at political rallies for substantial fees, emphasizing that it's a business decision, not a sign of political allegiance. He highlighted the financial pressures artists face and called for understanding from the public regarding their need to earn a living.



Read full article

Source: 3news