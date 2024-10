'If you’re looking for trouble, you’ll get it,’ Falz tells VeryDarkMan

Falz filed a lawsuit, accusing VeryDarkMan of spreading false information and refusing to apologize

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian rapper Falz warned social media critic VeryDarkMan amid a legal dispute over a leaked audio of crossdresser Bobrisky, which suggested Falz and his father aided in securing Bobrisky’s presidential pardon.

Nigerian rapper Falz warned social media critic VeryDarkMan amid a legal dispute over a leaked audio of crossdresser Bobrisky, which suggested Falz and his father aided in securing Bobrisky’s presidential pardon. Falz filed a lawsuit, accusing VeryDarkMan of spreading false information and refusing to apologize, escalating tensions publicly.





Read full article