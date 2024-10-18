Impact Of Mental Health On Sexual Function

mental health

Mental health significantly influences sexual well-being. Good mental health can boost libido, enhance intimacy, improve self-esteem, foster better communication, increase orgasmic ability, encourage sexual exploration, and support emotional regulation and resilience. On the other hand, poor mental health can negatively impact sexual function, leading to performance anxiety, avoidance of intimacy, hypervigilance, decreased libido, loss of pleasure, and trauma-related issues during sex. Addressing mental health issues through professional help can break negative cycles and improve overall sexual health and satisfaction.

