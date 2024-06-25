Improve Your Eyesight: 5 Top Foods To Eat

Menu ›
Entertainment
Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: getreliancehealth.com
Proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle can prevent eyesight deterioration. Foods like oily fish, carrots, eggs, oranges, and almonds, rich in omega-3s, vitamins A, C, and E, and lutein, support eye health and reduce the risk of diseases like macular degeneration and cataracts.
Proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle can prevent eyesight deterioration. Foods like oily fish, carrots, eggs, oranges, and almonds, rich in omega-3s, vitamins A, C, and E, and lutein, support eye health and reduce the risk of diseases like macular degeneration and cataracts.
Source: getreliancehealth.com