Improve Your Eyesight: 5 Top Foods To Eat

Proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle can prevent eyesight deterioration. Foods like oily fish, carrots, eggs, oranges, and almonds, rich in omega-3s, vitamins A, C, and E, and lutein, support eye health and reduce the risk of diseases like macular degeneration and cataracts.

