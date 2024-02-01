Increasing divorce rate makes marriage unattractive - Wutah Kobby

Wutah Kobby

Daniel Nyarko Morris, professionally known as Wutah Kobby and a former member of the renowned music group Wutah, has stirred controversy with his recent comments advocating for casual relationships over marriage.

The 41-year-old musician voiced his belief that the institution of marriage has lost its essence and value, contributing to the escalating rates of divorce in contemporary society.



In an interview with Cape Coast’s Property FM, Wutah Kobby expressed his candid opinion on the dynamics of relationships, suggesting that individuals should prioritize friendships and varying levels of emotional connections rather than formalizing their unions through marriage. He posited that love transcends conventional constructs and should be cultivated internally, allowing individuals to express affection freely.

Wutah Kobby elaborated on his viewpoint, highlighting the perceived shortcomings of modern marriages. He contended that the traditional concept of marriage, intended for mutual growth and support, has devolved into a dependency-driven dynamic that drains individuals emotionally.



Acknowledging the sensitivity of his stance, Wutah Kobby acknowledged that his views might not resonate with prevailing societal norms regarding marriage. Nonetheless, he remained steadfast in his belief that fostering genuine connections based on mutual understanding and emotional resonance should take precedence over conforming to traditional marital norms.